Words and English translation for the Burns Night supper poem “Address to a Haggis”

Haggis, neeps, and tatties are served on Burns Night, but the haggis must be serenaded first.

Scotland commemorates Burns Night every year on January 25th.

Robert Burns (1759-1796), their national poet and one of the most well-known Scots in history, was born on this day.

Burns wrote over 550 poems and was known as Rabbie Burns, the Bard of Ayrshire, and the Ploughman Poet.

He is known for his liberal, socialist politics and is regarded as one of the leaders of the Romantic movements.

His most famous work, “Auld Lang Syne,” is a staple of every New Year’s Eve party, but one of his stranger poems takes center stage a few weeks later.

Burns, fortunately, is up to the task.

Before stabbing the offal and mincemeat pudding and starting the meal, it is customary to read his poem “Address to a Haggis.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

‘Address to a Haggis’ Fair fa’ your honest, sonsie face,

Great chieftain o the puddin’-race!

Aboon them a’ ye tak your place,

Painch, tripe, or thairm:

Weel are ye worthy o’ a grace

As lang’s my arm. The groaning trencher there ye fill,

Your hurdies like a distant hill,

Your pin wad help to mend a mill

In time o need,

While thro your pores the dews distil

Like amber bead. His knife see rustic Labour dight,

An cut you up wi ready slight,

Trenching your gushing entrails bright,

Like onie ditch;

And then, O what a glorious sight,

Warm-reekin, rich! Then, horn for horn, they stretch an strive:

Deil tak the hindmost, on they drive,

Till a’ their weel-swall’d kytes belyve

Are bent like drums;

The auld Guidman, maist like to rive,

‘Bethankit’ hums. Is there that owre his French ragout,

Or olio that wad staw a sow,

Or fricassee wad mak her spew

Wi perfect scunner,

Looks down wi sneering, scornfu view

On sic a dinner? Poor devil! see him owre his trash,

As feckless as a wither’d rash,

His spindle shank a guid whip-lash,

His nieve a nit;

Thro bloody flood or field to dash,

O how unfit! But mark the Rustic, haggis-fed,

The trembling earth resounds his tread,

Clap in his walie nieve a blade,

He’ll make it whissle;

An legs an arms, an heads will sned,

Like taps o thrissle. Ye Pow’rs, wha mak mankind your care,

And dish them out their bill o fare,

Auld Scotland wants nae skinking ware

That jaups in luggies:

But, if ye wish her gratefu prayer,

Gie her a Haggis