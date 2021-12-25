Work at the museum changed the life of a 108-year-old Turkish Sumerologist.

A 108-year-old Turkish Sumerologist claims that his work at the museum has changed his life.

‘The work I did there got me to where I am now,’ Muazzez Ilmiye Cig says.

MERSIN is a Turkish town.

Muazzez Ilmiye Cig, 108, a world-renowned Sumerologist, said that instead of becoming an academic, she decided to work in a museum.

She told the Anadolu Agency that the work she did there helped her get to where she is now.

AA: What led you to the Faculty of Language, History, and Geography at Ankara University?

Cig: I’m very pleased with my decision to study Sumerology.

It opened up a whole new world for me.

In addition, I am overjoyed to have discovered something that Ataturk wished for.

In Eskisehir, I was a teacher.

In Ankara, the Faculty of Language, History, and Geography was founded.

Teachers requested a one-time admission to the faculty when it was first opened.

‘Faculty is open, do you want to go?’ said my late father, who was very curious.

Back then, we were newcomers.

My salary was going to my family.

Children used to give their salaries to their families as soon as they received them back in our day.

What could happen to my father, who is only a teacher, if I go to university? I reasoned.

I couldn’t make up my mind because his pay was so low.

Hatice Kizilyay, one of my friends, told me that teachers were going to Ankara to register just in case, and she encouraged me to do so as well.

I’ll think about going if I can find a place to live.

I asked my mother to prepare a bed and a quilt after I made my decision.

The two girls then stood up and walked away.

Consider two young women at the time.

Hatice’s mother is widowed, and her father was a martyr, so there is no proper money.

AA: What was the pivotal moment in your life, which spanned over a century?

Cig: I have a tendency to ruminate on the past.

There were numerous significant items.

But most importantly, I graduated from Ankara’s Faculty of Language, History, and Geography’s Department of Hittitology Sumerology.

Our German professor urged us to continue our studies at the university.

Because I was married at the time, I didn’t want to.

‘What if my fiance can’t stay at the university and become a professor?’ I wondered.

