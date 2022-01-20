Work from home is being phased out immediately, with employees returning to the office the following day.

Work from home will be discontinued IMMEDIATELY, with employees returning to the office the following day.

Working from home will be phased out with immediate effect, according to Boris Johnson, and employees will be required to return to the office as of tomorrow.

Current Plan B requirements were ripped up by the Prime Minister, who also got rid of vaccine passports and facemasks.

The work-from-home guidance has been removed immediately, so Brits will be expected to return to the office tomorrow.

The remaining rules are set to expire on January 26, so the changes will take effect the following week.

“The Cabinet concluded that, as a result of the extraordinary booster campaign and the public’s response to the Plan B measures, we can return to Plan A in England and allow Plan B regulations to expire,” Mr Johnson said.

British citizens will still be encouraged to wear masks in crowded places, but they will not be fined if they refuse.

Masks will be phased out of classrooms starting tomorrow and completely phased out in schools the following week.

Face coverings will no longer be required in class, in a major victory for students, ahead of Plan B’s wider scaling back on Wednesday.

Covid passports will be phased out at the same time, but large venues can opt to use them if they wish.

The only rule that will remain in place is the requirement to self-isolate for five days after testing positive for Covid, which Mr Johnson also wants to eliminate in March.

The number of daily Covid cases in the United Kingdom fell by 21% from the previous week.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 94,432 new cases, with 438 fatalities.

The number of deaths has increased over the last few days, but they are still nowhere near the over 1,000 recorded during the Alpha peak last year.

Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health, is also expected to speak to the nation tonight at a major Downing Street event.

At 5 p.m., the Health Secretary will deliver a speech to the nation ahead of England’s return to restriction-free living next week.