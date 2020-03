Aerial photo taken on March 1, 2020 shows ploughing machinery leveling the field of a vineyard at an ecological agriculture tourist area in Fuling District, southwest China’s Chongqing. Under the instructions of agriculture experts, local villagers here have resumed work and begun to plant the first batch of 40 mu (about 2.7 hectares) of grapes since Feb. 10. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)