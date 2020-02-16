Worker who took bribes from criminals to fix their electronic ankle tags jailed for seven years 

A former Capita security worker has been jailed for seven years after accepting thousands of pounds in bribes from criminals including convicted rapists to fix their electronic ankle tags so they could roam the streets freely.

Martin Crean charged 37 suspects £500 each to fiddle the monitoring devices that were fixed to their ankles.

Outsourcing company Capita won the six-year £400m tagging contract from the UK government in 2014, and Crean, 49, was employed by the firm’s Electronic Monitoring Service (EMS).

In December 2015, he told his employers he had been mugged. The company then replaced his tool kit and he used the spare kit to alter the tags.

In January 2017 Crean’s home was raided after Omar Chkaoua, who Crean’s daughter was thought to have been having a relationship with, was arrested while subject to a nightly curfew.

He admitted perverting the course of justice but his plea and a series of trials related to the scandal can now be reported for the first time.

Judge Sheelagh Canavan told Crean his crimes ‘strike at the very heart’ of justice and risk crippling public trust in the system.

The judge said she would write to Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick personally and voice her concerns about the ‘lax attitude’ towards spotting tag tampering.

Judge Canavan told Crean: ‘During the series of trials I have presided over in this matter over the last two years I’ve come to understand the workings of the tagging system.

‘The lacuna has been cured [since your offending]and such offending could not happen in this way again, however it has come to light that police forces have taken worrying lax attitude towards enforcement despite automatic notifications built into system.

‘I am fully aware of pressures on our police forces but I therefore intend to write to the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police about my concerns.’

She added that there must have been ‘no doubt’ as to the ‘nature of the individuals’ Crean had been called on to tag.

‘You knew full well that curfews are imposed to punish criminals on community order, to allow those who have served time in custody to be phased back into the community, to allow those accused of crime to be released with stringent conditions back into the community.’

One ‘prolific’ criminal, who was dating Crean’s daughter, enlisted his services before telling other offenders they could dodge their tag for a fee of £500.

Burglars let loose by Crean were able to break into victims’ homes and steal their belongings at night while their tag sat at home ‘creating the perfect alibi.’

The judge said: ‘You’re a family man, indeed your daughter and her child have figured in the trials as she was in a relationship with one of the offenders in the case. He is a very prolific offender.

‘He was able to do re-offend because he on multiple occasions availed himself of your services.

‘He advertised your skills in removing a tag to other criminals, 37 of whom it appears took up your offer of services.’

She added that no one would be any the wiser if a taggee left their home as the tag was no longer secure.

‘You clearly gave instructions to individuals on what to do to replace the strap. The evidence is you got £500 for each reset.

‘The only reason these offences came to light was that Mr Chkaoua got himself into further trouble’.

Police attended his home to arrest but only found the tag left behind.

‘At about the same time another offender let slip that an officer was willing to take tags off for money.’

37 individuals benefited from his services and the judge said that Crean’s actions meant people avoided punishments.

‘They were able to be out and about committing crimes while the tag sat at home giving them on the face of it a perfect alibi.

‘That they were able to do so as a consequence of your actions. These offences included night-time burglaries of individuals’ homes.

‘Some were able to obtain a more favourable sentence being able to show they were on curfew at the time of offences.

‘Your offending strikes at the very heart of the criminal justice system.

‘Your offending puts members of the public at risk and undermines their trust that the criminal justice system works.’

The last man to be convicted of bribing Crean was 30-year-old Sayful Alom who was jailed for 20 months at Snaresbrook Crown Court last month.

‘Mr Alom was the subject of a court imposed suspended sentence which had curfew conditions,’ said Mark Seymour, prosecuting.

‘He was made the subject of a curfew order which was to be electronically monitored.

‘The evidence from the electronic data stored by EMS in relation to this defendant is that this defendant’s tag was reset electronically’.

The Crown said that the reset took place away from Alom’s home monitoring unit.

‘This type of reset is only necessary to clear tamper alerts which will occur typically when the strap on the tag that you have to cut or force out of the shoulders.

‘The only purpose of removing the strap is if you are going to replace it. That can only be done using the piece of equipment known as a reset.

‘Mr Crean was replacing the strap with a new strap that wasn’t on the ankle at all. He meets with them out of range, cuts the strap takes it off then digitally resets it.

‘Give back to the person, get your £500 go back home and the equipment at home doesn’t know what happened.’

Crean used his spare equipment, such as straps which are for wider ankles, allowing the defendants to slip the tags on and off, the court heard.

It can now be revealed that Crean was paid thousands of pounds by dangerous convicts, including armed robbers and a rapist.

Peter Brown, 31, led a gang of ammonia-wielding robbers who squirted the deadly fluid into a shopkeeper’s mouth in Hackney in March 2017. Brown also fired a gun at terrified shoppers five months later.

He was the subject of a strict curfew following his arrest but was able to go out each night after his tag was removed by Crean for £500.

Brown was eventually jailed for 10 years in October 2018.

Convicted rapist Tariq Albaity, 37, paid Crean to tamper with his tag so he could leave his home while on curfew.

Albaity was on curfew for breaching a notification order and contacted Crean on December 20 16, 2016, only ten days after the tag was first fitted.

Crean was arrested on January 3, 2017 and the pair had an eight-minute long phone call later that day.

The next day Albaity called the bail tag helpline to say that there was something wrong with his tagging device, in an attempt to get a new one and conceal the tampering.

When he realised police were after him, he fled to London from Luton.

He was arrested on 24 February, when three police officers saw him trying to steal a bank card from a 60-year-old woman using an ATM.

Albaity fromBirmingham, admitted perverting the course of justice, three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and one count of breaching a notification requirement.

He was jailed for two years and nine months in April last year.

Mohammed Butt, 30, bribed Crean so he could escape his ankle tag while on bail for his part in a £500,000 Mercedes theft plot.

Butt, of Ilford admitted conspiracy to steal cars and perverting the course of justice in relation to his ankle tag and was jailed for a total of 58 months in May 2018.

Chkaoua, 20, was made subject of a tagged curfew for a racially aggravated public order offence at Stratford youth court on 12 September 2016.

The then 16-year-old rarely complied with the curfew though and was subject to plenty of attention from the tag authorities, the court heard.

The tag was first tampered with on 9 October when recovered data showed him leaving his home address to meet Crean and returning home 45 minutes later.

Chkaoua’s tag tampering came to light after police went to his house to arrest him for attempted murder on 14 November 2016.

When they realised he wasn’t home despite his curfew, police checked the tag data and discovered the various tampering warnings.

Chkaoua, from London, admitted perverting the course of justice, and was sentenced to eight months detention in May 2018.

James Radford, 30, had met Crean at a secret location and arranged to interfere with his tag on 5 September.

He enjoyed four days of freedom before he was arrested for possession of a firearm.

He is now serving a 12 year sentence for that matter and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Radford, of no fixed address, admitted perverting the course of justice and he received a 10 month consecutive jail sentence.

Joshua Jarvis, 28, of Woodford Green, and Paul Higgins, 32, of Dagenham, both admitted paying Crean backhanders so they could roam free throughout 2016.

Jarvis was jailed for 18 months while Higgins received a total of 27 months in January 2019.

Earlier that month, three other men who were tried alongside Jarvis were also found guilty of perverting the course of justice. Gokham Gurler, 35, was jailed for two years, Thomas Capper, 28, was locked up for 20 months and Tony Marshall, 39, was sentenced to 26 months imprisonment.

Devante Bennett, 20, was cleared of the charge.

Gary Allen, 50, and Shane Cable, 25, paid Crean backhanders so they could roam free while awaiting their respective trials.

Allen, of Croydon, south London, and Cable, of Harlow, Essex, were both convicted of perverting the course of justice last month following a six-week trial last August.

Allen was jailed for 22 months while Cable was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

The total term of imprisonment imposed on all those convicted during the Met Police investigation, ‘Operation Glenn Falls’, amounted to more than 42 years.

Det Con Robin Kyle, from Specialist Crime, said: ‘Crean abused his position of trust and undermined an important part of the judicial system. Men whose activities should have been closely controlled, by order of the courts, were free of any restraint and indeed provided with the perfect alibi.

‘Thankfully we can find no evidence that those whose tag was tampered with caused serious physical harm to anyone, but that was only by good fortune. Crean was motivated only by greed and he cared not one wit that he was placing the public at risk.

‘I hope the sentencing of Crean, our relentless pursuit of all those who conspired with him and the combined sentences of over 42 years, reassures the public that those who seek to undermine our justice system will be relentlessly pursued and brought to account.’

A Capita spokesperson, said: ‘We have a zero tolerance policy for any employee who undermines the robustness of the electronic monitoring service. Following the identification of this individual’s pattern of behaviour a thorough internal review was conducted that led to our control processes being strengthened.’