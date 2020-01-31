Workers across China rush back to make protective equipment to help fight outbreak of pneumonia

A worker makes face masks at the workshop of a company in Changyuan, central China’s Henan Province, Jan. 27, 2020. To help fight the outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus, workers of 42 medical material companies in Henan rushed back to work to make protective masks, clothing and other protective equipment to guarantee the supplies. The city currently produced 1.65 million masks and 5,000 protective suits everyday, 80 percent of which were transported to Wuhan of Hubei Province. (Photo by Hao Yuan/Xinhua)