Workers are facing a real-terms pay cut amid soaring prices, and the cost of living crisis has ‘only just begun.’

British workers have seen their pay cut in real terms while trying to cope with rising prices – and experts warn that the cost of living crisis has “only just begun.”

According to data released today, average wages fell in November after inflation was factored in. This comes weeks after millions of households saw their energy bills rise and the government controversially withdrew a temporary £20 boost to Universal Credit meant to help struggling households during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), average total pay (including bonuses) increased by 4.2 percent from September to November, while basic pay (excluding bonuses) increased by 3.8 percent.

When inflation is taken into account, however, the nation’s pay packets have seen “minimal growth,” with total pay rising 0.4 percent in real terms and basic pay remaining unchanged, according to the ONS.

In November, when inflation topped 5% for the first time in a decade, real-term wages fell for the first time since July 2020, by 0.9 percent for total pay and 1% for regular pay.

According to the ONS, the number of people employed has increased by 1.4 percent, or 409,000 people, since the pandemic began.

The findings were hailed by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who cited the figures as “proof that the job market is thriving.”

The “crunch” had “only just begun,” according to Stephen Evans, chief executive of the Learning and Work Institute.

“The cost of living crisis and labor shortages will dominate the year ahead,” Mr Evans predicted.

“With higher inflation and tax hikes on the way, the government must assist households: the cost-of-living squeeze is only getting started.”

Since Ofgem raised the price cap – the maximum amount suppliers are allowed to charge customers on default tariffs – in October, nearly 15 million households have already seen their energy bills rise by at least £139 per year.

The cap is adjusted twice a year by the regulator, and any changes will take effect in April.

