Workers at Apple stage a WALKOUT on Christmas Eve and call for a boycott in protest of poor working conditions.

APPLE employees staged a walkout on Christmas Eve, urging customers to boycott the company in protest of poor working conditions.

The demonstration, which was organized by the advocacy group Apple Together, took place during the Christmas shopping rush.

“We are Apple,” the group said in a statement issued on Twitter.

A respectful work environment is something we all deserve.

We are entitled to be compensated for our time off when we are ill.

On the frontlines, we deserve to be protected.

We are entitled to proper mental health care.

“Exercise your right to demand it.

With your wallet, Apple upholds its image.

Avoid going to stores.

Don’t do your shopping on the internet.

“AppleWalkout” (hashtag).

The group, which is made up of current and former Apple employees, is an outgrowth of the (hashtag)AppleToo movement, which was created to gather stories from Apple employees at all levels who claim to have been harassed or discriminated against.

At least 50 workers from three states participated in the walkout on Friday, according to organizers.

“Apple workers are tired of being ignored,” Janneke Parrish, a former corporate Apple employee, told the Huffington Post, adding that the protest aims to “make people aware of how retail workers are treated.”

“Extremely limited sick leave” is available to Apple’s retail employees, according to Parrish.

Part-time workers, she explained, accrue paid leave on an hourly basis, forcing them to choose between going to work while sick or going unpaid.

Most Apple stores in the United States are open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and close on Christmas Day, according to the company’s website.

The advocacy group also informed potential strikers that they can apply for strike funds through the Coworker Solidarity Fund, a non-profit organization.

Only waitlist applications for stipends of up to (dollar)5,000 are being accepted, according to the organization’s website.

Apple employees are the latest to strike this week, after dozens of Amazon workers protested in Illinois and New York City, demanding better treatment and higher wages during the holiday rush.

On Wednesday, a pre-Christmas strike took place at two Amazon warehouses in Staten Island and Cicero, Illinois.

Workers at four Staten Island facilities staged a “lunchtime walkout,” slamming Amazon’s “unfair labor practices,” including illegal interference with union organizing, according to a statement from the activists.

“In light of the growing severity of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Omicron variant,” the activists said, “we are demanding the return of hazard pay and unlimited unpaid time off.”

Organizers distributed flyers promoting the walkout and gathered food to distribute to employees, according to a video shared on Twitter by organizer Christian Smalls.

A pre-Christmas walkout was staged at two Amazon facilities in Illinois near Chicago…

