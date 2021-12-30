Workers at the Apple iPhone factory were “forced to eat rotten food while working for £3.50 a day in rat-infested dorms.”

A new investigation has revealed that Apple factory workers are allegedly forced to eat rotten food and live in rat-infested dorms while working for £3.50 per day.

Six women who work as iPhone assemblers in a Foxconn-run factory in Chennai, India, spoke out about the appalling working conditions they face.

Factory workers told Reuters that they were forced to sleep on the floor in dormitories with up to 30 women in each room.

According to one of the workers, at least one of the rooms lacked running water.

“People living in the hostels always had some sort of illness, whether it was skin allergies, chest pain, or food poisoning,” a 21-year-old woman who left after a protest told Reuters.

“We didn’t make a big deal about it because we assumed it would be resolved.”

However, it has now impacted a large number of people.”

The factory’s appalling conditions were brought to light earlier this month when 250 women contracted food poisoning.

159 of the women, aged 18 to 22, were later hospitalized, resulting in a rare outcry.

After discovering that the dining rooms and dormitories did not meet Apple’s standards, the factory was placed on “probation.”

Foxconn, a Taiwanese company, apologized and stated that it was looking into the situation.

“We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience our employees have faced, and we are taking immediate steps to improve our facilities and services,” Foxconn said in a statement.

The workers, who earn around £103 per month, must also pay Foxconn’s contractor for food and housing while working at the plant.

The majority of the women are from the province’s rural areas, according to the head of a women workers’ union.

The plant, which opened in 2019, was a key part of the tech giant’s efforts to shift production out of China in the face of the ongoing trade war.

Meanwhile, in the United States, dozens of Apple employees staged a Christmas Eve walkout and urged customers to boycott the company.

During the last-minute Christmas shopping rush, the advocacy group Apple Together organized a protest.

“We are Apple,” the group said in a Twitter statement.

A respectful work environment is something we all deserve.

We are entitled to be compensated for our time off when we are ill.

On the front lines, we deserve to be protected.

We are entitled to adequate mental health care.

“Exercise your right to demand it.”

With your wallet, Apple upholds its brand.

Avoid going to stores.

Don’t shop on the internet.

“AppleWalkout” (hashtag).

At least 50 workers from three states participated in the walkout on Friday, according to the organizers.