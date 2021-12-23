Workers at the Victor Valley Mall movie theater in Victorville, California, are fearful after possible ‘active shooter’ reports.

A possible active shooter incident reportedly put the Victor Valley Mall on lockdown.

Customers and employees were placed on lockdown, and while the incident appears to have ended, customers are still not allowed to leave.

At this time, no additional information is available.

Coworkers in another part of the mall had locked themselves in the back of the store and barricaded the door, according to one person at the movie theater.

“The theater in which I am currently seated is on lockdown.”

“I’m terrified of what it could be,” they wrote on Twitter.

