Workers could be forced to work four-day weeks and earn less money because of coronavirus

Australians could be forced to work a four-day week as coronavirus threatens the revenue of major employers.

Travel agents in particular are susceptible to COVID-19 hitting demand for overseas holidays.

Flight Centre is advising its staff to consider working one less day a week, and take a pay cut.

‘A shorter work week is one of the options that has been made available to our support and sales people over the next couple of months,’ a spokesman told Daily Mail Australia on Monday.

‘People are still travelling but it is clear that travel demand will be softer than normal over the next few months, which is why we’re keeping a close eye on costs in the short-term.’

Flight Centre has sent an email to its 10,000 staff in Australia asking them to consider working fewer hours.

‘Staff can work a four-day week rather than five days with their salary reflective of this change,’ the internal email said.

It has also asked staff to consider taking a holiday.

‘While it’s quieter than normal, it makes sense to encourage people to take leave or to operate more flexibly,’ the Flight Centre spokesman said.

‘This can then be ramped back up quickly when demand picks up and as travellers start to capitalise on the incredible deals that airlines and other suppliers are releasing.’

The Australian Council of Trade Unions is particularly worried about casual workers, who face having no income should they be forced into home quarantine for 14 days.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus is due to meet with Health Minister Greg Hunt and Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter in Sydney on Tuesday to lobby for increased protections for casuals.

‘The Australian union movement will meet with the government and business on March 10th to discuss ways of dealing with the coronavirus in Australia,’ Ms McManus told Daily Mail Australia on Monday.

‘The union movement wants to ensure that the 3.3 million working Australians without access to paid leave are guaranteed paid leave so they can cover their bills and do not attend work if they are showing symptoms.’

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg noted the concerns about job insecurity.

‘I’m very concerned that Australian employees whether casual or employed would be concerned about their job security,’ he told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

Economists at Australia’s big four banks – Commonwealth, Westpac, ANZ and NAB – are expecting the economy to shrink in the March quarter as a result of coronavirus.