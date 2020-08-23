Workers make Mongolian ethnic clothes at poverty-alleviation workshop in Inner Mongolia

A woman of Mongolian ethnic group makes an embroidery at a poverty-alleviation workshop in Horqin Left Wing Middle Banner of north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 19, 2020. In 2018, local authorities invested 1.5 million yuan (about 216,900 U.S. dollars) to develop ethnic clothes manufacturing workshops which provided 60 poverty-stricken female villagers with jobs and helped them increase income. (Xinhua/Li Xin)