Workers of medical material companies rush to work ahead of schedule to make protective equipment to guarantee supplies

A worker makes protective clothing at the workshop of a medical material company in Nantong, east China’s Jiangsu Province, Jan. 27, 2020. To help fight the outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus, workers of the many medical material companies rushed to work ahead of schedule to make protective clothing, masks and other protective equipment to guarantee the supplies. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)
Workers of medical material companies rush to work ahead of schedule to make protective equipment to guarantee supplies0
Share.