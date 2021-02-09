Workers on duty in tunnel across Yellow River to ensure project development on time

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 9, 2021 shows a general view of the construction site of the backbone heating pipeline network by the Yellow River in Zhongning County, Zhongwei City of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Reigon. More than 100 workers are still on duty in the tunnel to ensure the project development on time despite the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. This tunnel, the second one to cross the Yellow River in Ningxia, is part of a greater project to provide heating service to residents in Zhongning. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)