Working from home is becoming more popular, and Portugal is at the top of the list of places to do so.

Working from home is becoming more popular, and Portugal is one of the best places to do so.

The locations that provided the best working environments while also providing the most opportunities for an employee’s free time were ranked in this study.

During the coronavirus pandemic, more employees have adopted a flexible work schedule, and one of the most popular has been the emergence of a workation, which is a vacation that combines leisure and remote working.

KAYAK, a travel search engine, has identified the best places for remote work, with Portugal topping the list.

Its inaugural Work from Wherever Index is the go-to resource for anyone looking to set up a new office away from home, either temporarily or permanently.

KAYAK looked at data from 111 countries and ranked them based on 22 different factors in six different categories.

Travel costs and accessibility were among them, as were local prices, health and safety, remote working capabilities, social life, and the weather.

The study ranked the places that provided the best working environments while also providing the most opportunities for employees’ free time.

Portugal was named the best country for working remotely in every category, including great weather, a large number of places to visit, low crime rates, and a low cost of living.

Portugal also offers a digital nomad visa, and many Portuguese people speak English well, which attracts expats.

Spain was ranked second, owing to its high number of restaurants and cafes per capita, as well as its fast internet speeds, abundance of co-working spaces, and remote visas for freelancers.

Romania came in third place, owing to its low prices for long-term apartment rentals and local cuisine.

In addition to the Work from Wherever Index, KAYAK has added a new time zone ranking to help users quickly and easily determine the time differences for their trip – perfect for those who want to avoid 2 a.m. conference calls while working abroad.

The time zone-focused rankings take key factors and categories from the Work from Wherever Index and display them by work country of origin.

The tool also includes the most up-to-date travel restrictions as well as local vaccination rates by country.

“At KAYAK, we’re embracing the opportunity for people to work from almost anywhere in the world, and we expect it to be a rising trend amongst travelers,” said Laure Bornet of KAYAK.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.