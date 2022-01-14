Workmen in Glasgow who are saving lives track the smell of smoke to a house fire and wake up the sleeping occupants.

Workmen from Glasgow track the smell of smoke to a house fire and wake up the sleeping occupants.

After following the smell of smoke to a smouldering fire in an electrical cupboard, BT Openreach workers Robert Love and Stephen McQueen were able to rouse a house’s sleeping occupant.

Two Glasgow construction workers have been praised for saving a man’s life by alerting him to a fire that had engulfed his home while he slept.

While working in the Pollok area, BT Openreach engineers Robert Love and Stephen McQueen heard a persistent fire alarm in the distance.

Ex-firefighter Robert couldn’t resist looking into it, and after trying a few doors, they found the one with the strongest smoke odor.

They then pounded on the door until an occupant, who was sleeping upstairs, awoke.

Robert, a 25-year veteran of The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) as a crew manager, then turned off the electricity and called the fire department, while the occupants left the house.

The SFRS confirmed that the incident involved a small, smouldering fire in a pile of clothes in an electrics cupboard at the property, and that it could have easily spread if it hadn’t been for Robert and Stephen’s quick thinking.

“Listen, you like to help out in different circumstances,” Robert told Glasgow Live in the aftermath of the incident.

“When the smoke alarm went off after about five or ten minutes, I told Stephen we’d have to do something.”

I’m glad we did because I don’t know if we could have saved the guy’s life.”

What an illustrious duo.

Their families and employers must be extremely proud of them.