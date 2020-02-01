Workouts at home popular amid coronavirus outbreak in Inner Mongolia

HOHHOT, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Walking in place and pumping her arms, 65-year-old Cheng Cuixiang exercised here at home following a video on an iPad on Wednesday morning, instead of using gym equipment outside with her friends before.

“Working out at home could be the best choice now and I happened to find a fitness video proper for me,” Cheng said.

Inner Mongolia Sports Bureau published the video on Wednesday through its Wechat and Weibo accounts, which soon got more than 100,000 views and 10,000 likes.

The video showed a series of bodybuilding moves such as high knee lift, cross-body arm motion, and others by Tian Xueqin, a local social sports instructor.

“During the anti-virus special period, we can exercise at home,” Tian said in the video, “so I introduce some action skills to you.”

To control the novel coronavirus outbreak, the public is urged to avoid crowds and stay at home. Like Cheng, many people in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region decided to do bodybuilding at home.

Many female seniors who used to dance together outdoors cancelled their gatherings and now dance at home.

Zeng Xuan, a 61-year-old member of a local dance team in Baotou City, trains to the music every morning for nearly one hour per day.

“Although we cannot perform in public during the holidays, dancing at home for my family still brought a lot of fun to us,” Zeng said.

All the 20 members of the team continued to dance at home in recent days after cutting their public performance and group training, Zeng said.

They also recorded and shared short videos of their solo dances at home through social media accounts with each other.

Some young people chose fitness apps for at-home workouts including HIIT exercises, yoga, and aerobics.

“It seems boring to stay home during the holidays,” said Li Wei, an office worker in Xilingol League. “But many fitness apps with low entry barriers are available to get in better shape, and they’re interesting,” he said.