Workplace horror as a man has his leg RIPPED OFF in an accident at a factory 

A worker is fighting for his life after he had his leg trapped in a piece of machinery at a turkey factory near Sydney.

Emergency crews were called to the factory on Ralfe Street, Tahmoor shortly after 8am on Wednesday after reports a man, 35, had his leg torn off.

A NSW ambulance spokesman told Daily Mail Australia crews worked frantically to free the man before he was flown to hospital in a critical condition.

Four ambulance crews were at the site and special medical team had been flown over via helicopter.

Safe Work New South Wales has been notified.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Inghams Poultry for comment.