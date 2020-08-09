World 110m hurdles champion Holloway confirmed for Gyulai Memorial

BUDAPEST, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — World 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway of the United States will compete in the Gyulai Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, organizers announced on Saturday.

The 22-year-old American, who landed a surprising victory of 13.10 seconds at the 2019 World Championship in Doha, will be taking on Frenchman Pascal Martinot-Lagarde, who finished third in Doha last October.

Clocking 13.16s, Holloway won his first overseas race as a pro in this meeting last year. Enditem