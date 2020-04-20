World-2019 Women’s Handball. France reassures Australia against a one-way match

Tuesday 03 December

11:04 FRANCE – AUSTRALIA: 46-7

12:28 Thanks to all of you for watching the match between France and Australia, who will have seen the Bleues reassure themselves with a score of 46-7.

12:24 It’s over for this meeting between France and Australia on the 46-7 river score. As expected, they wandered in this match, had no weak time and will be able to draw a lot of positive points in this game. It’s the goalkeeper Catherine Gabriel for her first official match in a world that inherits the title of best player of the game. This is a first victory in the competition for the Blue who will now prepare to face Germany and Denmark who will be adversaries much more difficult than Australia.

12:20 58 ‘ Caroline Bouquet comes to clean the right window of the goalkeeper after the ball has traveled a lot in this movement

12:19 57 ‘ Pineau goes on in this end of the match, she receives at the entrance to the surface turns in pivot point-and-shoot guardian

12:17 56 ‘ There will be no real negatives in this meeting for the French, the contract will have been filled in all areas with application

12:16 54 ‘ Lacrabère comes to get a throw of seven, it is Pineau who takes care of it and cheats the goalkeeper of a shot close to the right post

12:14 51 ‘ First goal in this encounter for Alisson Pineau on a powerful shot at nine meters

12:13 50 ‘ Nocandy on the other hand by receiving perfectly in full race the balloon she resists a load of the Australian defender makes a nice shot jumped to aggravate the mark. What quality in this player!

12:11 49 ‘ Lob de Coatanea perfect against the third Australian goalkeeper

12:10 49 ‘ And aim for Fallah who deftly finds the opposite net

12:09 48 ‘ French possession phase, Pineau transmits to Coatanea is limited and the winger still manages to keep the ball in the ground, finally the action is concluded with a big hit that crashed on the cross

12:07 46 ‘ Nice French movement with Niombla who transmits to Kanor who in turn transmits it to N’Gouan between two Australians, she manages to turn around nine meters and shoot at close range the guardian

12:04 43 ‘ left winger Coatanea also participates in the party one scoring a goal on yet another quick restart

12:03 42 ‘ Manon Houette takes two minutes for a slap in an action on Potocky

12:02 41 ‘ Potocky scores a goal in strength, it’s the only Australian who stands out

12:00 40 ‘ Interception and quick recovery for the Blue, it is finally the Flippes who concluded the action.

11:59 39 ‘ Chloé Bouquet is very precious in defense but can be as useful in attack as with this action that she concludes with a goal

11:58 38 ‘ The goalkeeper Harbort is frightened, so she had stopped the ball on the ground, she lost sight of it and grazes to put it herself in her goal she finally manages to lie on it, we grazed the goal gag

11:56 37 ‘ beautiful lob Niombla, the French continue to unfold in this match

11:55 35 ‘ First goal for Australia in this second period.

11:54 34 ‘ The French women rotate around the surface to find the flaw, it is Niombla who find it with success, his shot crashes on the post and then bounces on the back of Vernay and enters the in-goal

11:52 32 ‘ Nocamdy finds the full-axis interval in the defense and gets a powerful shot fired to deceive the Australian goalkeeper

11:51 31 ‘ Boyd receives two minutes of suspension

11:50 31 ‘ And Flippes scored in the wake a second goal still on his right side

11:49 30′ goal for Flippes

11:48 It’s gone again for this second half time

11:37 It’s halftime, the French lead quietly 21-3 at the break. There is no match at the moment and it’s one-sided in favor of the French women who have no trouble spearing the Australian defense, the transmissions are clean and the transition between the defensive and offensive phases is well resolved . Only point where there could be a small improvement would be the accuracy of the shots from time to time. Another positive point is the first act of the goalkeeper Catherine Gabriel, who for the moment has been able to stop the Australian shots.

11:34 29 ‘ Boyd scored the third goal for Australia. It had been 15 minutes since they had not found the nets.

11:32 29‘Nocamdy intercepts again and wins his face-to-face shot in the left corner of Harbort

11:32 28 ‘ The wingers have a little trouble on the accuracy of the shots for the moment aside from Houette, this time it is Bouquet who sees his shot fail on the right of the cages while she was face to face

11:30 26 ‘ And new goal for N’Gouan, this time it is notably Niombla who makes a jump job fixing the defense on its displacement, it transmits to N’Gouan at the entrance of the surface which only has to adjust the Guardian

11:28 24 ‘ Kanor goes into force, it is very fast Gabriel’s long transmission, Kanor does not question goes over the Australian wall and sends a missile in the right window.

11:27 23 ‘ It’s Fallah’s turn to go out for two minutes for a high arm, it’s the second that the Australian out

11:26 22 ‘ Kanor, this time, repicked inside to shoot nine meters and score a new goal

11:25 21 ‘ Nocandy intercepts a ball on an Australian possession, she can go against and easily wins her face to face against Harbort

11:23 20 ‘ Gabriel wins again on a far-off Australian shot, the goalkeeper covers his first post

11:23 19 ‘ McAfee is suspended for two minutes for belting a French defender

11:21 18 ‘ After N’Gouan, Flippes scored his first goal of the game on a small lob on goalkeeper Harbort

11:20 17 ‘ The Australians lose a lot of balls, we are already 6 losses since the beginning of the match

11:19 16 ‘ Australia remains two points behind Gabriel’s decision on a seven-meter Australian throw

11:18 15 ‘ Once the first curtain passed, it is almost automatically goal for France for the moment, this time on Astrid Pineau tumbling from the right to plant a new goal

11:16 14 ‘ It’s Olrlane Kanor’s turn to logically suspend two minutes of suspension for a blow to the throat of an opponent

11:14 11 ‘ Potocky finally marks a new point for Australia who manages to pass his arm over the defense to score near the left post in power

11:13 10 ‘ Heather Cooper gets two minutes suspension after a foul on Coatanea at the wing. Lacrabère takes charge of the shot at seven meters and transforms it. 8-1

11:11 9 ‘ The French are wandering in this early encounter, it plays in a few transmission this time the guard transmits to Bouquet who transmits to Coatanea who cleans the skylight of a perfect shot to allow France to take even more advance

11:09 7 ‘ Nze Minko transforms a seven-meter throw. 4-1

11:07 5 ‘ And it’s Manon Houette’s turn to score and allow the Blues to get out on a powerful shot

11:06 4 ‘ While Potocky had equalized on his throw of seven meters, Nze Minko restores the advantage to the Blue ones in the stride

11:05 3 ‘ Seven-meter throw in favor of Australia, it is transformed by Australia which reduces the score

11:03 2 ‘Goal opportunity (R) And first goal for Manon Houette lets the Blues take the lead !!

11:02 1 ‘ good defensive sequence of the French, the referee whistles refusal of play against the Australians

11:02 1 ‘ despite a first one against a successful for the French, the first shot misses

11:00 Let’s go for this match between France and Australia.

11:00 Note that Australia in 45 World Cup matches have never won a match.

10:59 The composition of Australia: Harbort – Boyd, Cooper, Fallah, Fitzgerald, Keyes, Guignard

10:58 The composition of France: Gabriel – Bouqet, Costanea, Flippes, Edwige, Houette, Kanor

10:56 The players entered the field, the Marseillaise resonates in the room.

10:56 Regarding the guard position today, it is Catherine Gabriel who will evolve the majority of the meeting in replacement of the incumbent Amandine Leynaud.

10:53 Note that a change was made in the group of Blue. Gnonsiame Niombla joins the group to replace Camille Ayglon-Saurina.

10:50 Opposite the opponent Blue, Australians are a priori the most affordable opponent of this group. Indeed, the Australians have lost their first matches against Germany 34-8 and against the Danes 37-12.

10:43 The French women today opposed to Australia have no choice if they wish to continue the competition. Indeed, the Bleues lost 29-27 to South Korea and lost to Brazil 19-19.

10:37 Hello everyone and welcome to follow live this meeting between France and Australia.