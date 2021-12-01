World AIDS Day: More people should be aware that HIV is untransmittable if it is undetectable.

Since my diagnosis in the mid-80s, society has come a long way, but there’s still a lot to unpack.

I don’t think I’ve ever woken up thinking, “Today, I’m going to be an activist.”

But there’s always been this nagging feeling in the back of my mind that social injustice is wrong.

The life I’d go on to have – educating people about HIV, hosting a podcast about the untold stories of positive people 40 years after the epidemic began, running a non-profit that promotes the health and wellbeing of underserved communities, and creating a digital archive of vintage photos of the black British gay community – would come much later.

It was all about trying to make a difference for the men who were close to me at the start.

That didn’t happen until I was in my early twenties, though, because I was traumatized by my own HIV diagnosis while growing up in Brixton.

I was given the phone numbers for the Terrence Higgins Trust and a small group called Body Positive during that time.

You called, were transferred to someone else’s home, and then spoke with them.

I recall speaking with a man who expressed his optimism and assured me that everything would turn out fine.

It gave me a sense of calm.

I knew I wasn’t going to die that night at the time.

Everything else, however, was a mystery.

When I found out I had HIV, I was living in a small town where everyone knew I had the virus and gossiped about it.

It enraged me greatly.

Nobody had taught me not only how to avoid HIV, but also how to be a gay man until 1990, when I was asked to run a workshop for black gay men at The Landmark, a London-based center for people living with HIV and AIDS.

I finally told my family about it three months later.

Coming out, which I’d done a week after my 16th birthday in 1985 – first, to my mother – was a completely different experience.

After about five years, my father found out.

Coming to terms with my HIV diagnosis, on the other hand, was a lot easier.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

World AIDS Day: More people should be aware that HIV is not transmissible if it is undetectable.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

World AIDS Day: More people should know with HIV, being undetectable means it’s untransmittable

U=U sits hand and hand with advocating for PrEP because it shows that people who are positive are no longer infectious if we take on medication