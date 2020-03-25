World Archery voices support for delaying Tokyo 2020

LAUSANNE, March 24 (Xinhua) — World Archery expressed support for the decision to delay the Tokyo Olympic Games beyond 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee announced in a joint statement earlier in the day that the Games have been postponed to no later than the summer of 2021.

“We commend the conscientious and brave decision taken by Tokyo 2020 and the International Olympic Committee to delay this summer’s Games in the face of an unprecedented challenge to humanity,” read a statement issued by president of the world archery governing body Ugur Erdener.

“World Archery appreciates the transparent and open dialogue initiated by both parties and enters this period confident that when the Olympic and Paralympic Games are held in Japan they will be a success.

“This is not an easy situation, especially for the athletes who had been training hard for Tokyo 2020. I hope that everyone understands why this decision has been made and I urge archers around the world to retain hope and reset for this new timetable.

“Because, at the end of this difficult period, the Olympics and Paralympics will stand as a celebration of our resilience, our strength and our international community,” it concluded.

According to the statement, World Archery will discuss later with the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee over the qualification procedure for the Games.