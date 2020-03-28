World Athletics: Tokyo 2020 postponement is “what athletes want”

PARIS, March 24 (Xinhua) — World Athletics on Tuesday welcomed the decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to 2021, stressing that the decision is what athletes want.

“We believe this decision will give all athletes, technical officials and volunteers some respite and certainty in these unprecedented and uncertain times,” the world governing body of the sport said in a statement. “We will also expedite our current review of the Olympic qualification system, in cooperation with the IOC, and release any changes to the process as soon as possible so athletes know where they stand.”

World Athletics reiterated their stand to work with the IOC and all sport on an alternative date for the Olympic Games in 2021 and have already set their eyes on postponing the 2021 World Athletics Championships slated for August 6-15 in Oregon, the United States.

“They (local organizing committee) have assured us that they will work with all of their partners and stakeholders to ensure that Oregon is able to host the World Athletics Championships on alternative dates, including dates in 2022,” said the World Athletics.