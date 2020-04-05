World Bank approves 128.6 mln USD COVID-19 support for Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, April 3 (Xinhua) — The World Bank has approved a 128.6-million-U.S. dollar “COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project” for Sri Lanka as the country fights the pandemic, the World Bank said in a statement here Friday.

The project includes a 35-million-U.S. dollar loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) through the World Bank Group’s COVID-19 Fast-Track Facility and a 93.6-million-U.S. dollar credit from the International Development Association (IDA) which is the World Bank’s concessional credit window for developing countries.

Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry will implement the project with support from United Nations agencies and other stakeholders engaged in emergency response, prevention and readiness, the World Bank statement said.

The statement added the goal of the project is to help the country prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen its public health preparedness.

The Workd Bank said the package “will benefit the entire Sri Lankan population and prioritize stopping or slowing the spread of the virus, reducing case numbers, and preventing outbreaks in communities.”

Sri Lanka has so far detected 151 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of which 22 have recovered.

Four people have died from the virus.