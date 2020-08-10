World Bank approves 150 mln USD loan to help Kenyans living in informal settlements

NAIROBI, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — The World Bank said on Monday it has approved 16.2 billion Kenyan shillings (about 150 million U.S. dollars) in credit to help improve tenure security and access to basic services for 1.7 million Kenyans living in selected urban informal settlements.

The funds will be used for the second phase of the Kenya Informal Settlements Improvement Project (KISIP2), which seeks to enhance infrastructure and livelihoods support and community engagement to assess and address risks, including the impacts of COVID-19, said Camille Lampart Nuamah, World Bank operations manager and acting country director for Kenya.

“Rapid urbanization and an increasing share of the poor living in urban areas have outpaced services and infrastructure provision, and this project will contribute to reducing this infrastructure and services gap,” Nuamah said in a statement.

The project will also cushion urban informal settlement residents who depend on daily earnings against the negative socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

According to the World Bank, upgraded infrastructure under the KISIP2 will improve access to basic services such as clean and safe water; mobility within the informal settlements; access for emergency vehicles; and the resilience of communities in instances of disasters. Enditem