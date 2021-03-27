World Bank approves 400-million-USD loan for China’s food safety

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) — The World Bank has approved a loan of 400 million U.S. dollars for a food safety improvement project in China to help the country reduce food safety risks.

Multiple measures are built into the project to assist farms and food enterprises to improve compliance with food safety regulations and achieve food safety certification standards. So said the World Bank in a press release.

Good agriculture practices will be promoted, and using biodegradable plastic mulch, eco-friendly food packaging, and plastics, the bank said.

Efforts will go into upgrading public infrastructure for improved water quality and waste management. Risk-based preventive controls for maintaining a safe food environment from “farm to plate” will also be carried out under the project, it said.

The project will support about 7,500 family farms, cooperatives, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large-scale operations in the agriculture and food sector. It will also improve food safety risk management and serve to run sustainable businesses, said the bank. Enditem