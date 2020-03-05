World Bank plans financial and technical aid package to…

WASHINGTON, March 3 – The World Bank said it would announce a package of financial and technical support later on Tuesday to assist with the health and economic impacts of the global coronavirus outbreak.

World Bank President David Malpass and Muhammad Pate, the bank’s global director for health, nutritition and population, would announce the measures in a telephone conference at 2:30 p.m. EST, the Bank said in a statement.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank said on Monday they stood ready to help member countries deal with the coronavirus outbreak, including through emergency funding. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)