World Bank ready to assist Kyrgyzstan in fighting coronavirus

BISHKEK, March 4 (Xinhua) — The World Bank is ready to assist Kyrgyzstan should an outbreak of the coronavirus occur in the country, Lilia Burunciuc, regional director of the World Bank for Central Asia, said here on Wednesday.

The Kyrgyz president’s press service reported that during a meeting, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Burunciuc exchanged views on vital areas of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank.

Burunciuc said the World Bank is planning to create a fund to assist developing countries to combat the coronavirus.

Kyrgyzstan has so far reported no cases of the disease.

The Kyrgyz president emphasized that the World Bank is one of the country’s strategic partners, providing significant support to improve the investment climate and advanced sectors of the economy, particularly in energy, transport, digitalization, and the construction of educational and social facilities.