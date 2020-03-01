World champ Liu Shiwen withdraws from ITTF Qatar Open due to injury

DOHA, March 1 (Xinhua) — Table tennis reigning world champion Liu Shiwen has confirmed on Sunday that she will skip the ITTF World Tour Platinum Qatar Open starting in two days due to injury.

The 29-year-old former world No. 1, a record five-time World Cup title holder, had registered to participate in the women’s singles and mixed doubles at the Qatar Open scheduled for March 3-8 before sustaining an old injury on her right elbow.

According to the Chinese table tennis team, Liu felt pain in her elbow during the previous World Tour Platinum stop in Magdeburg, Germany, and received medical examination and treatment after arriving in Doha early last month.

“Liu’s getting better after rehabilitation and special planned training,” said Li Sun, head coach of the Chinese women’s table tennis team. “But the medical staff have suggested to get her rested for more days for better recovery.”

Amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in China, the Chinese team has canceled all competitions, training and activities in China, and a selection of leading Chinese paddlers have stayed in Qatar’s capital Doha for nearly a month after the German Open.