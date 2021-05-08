World Cup winner Thauvin joins Mexico’s Tigres

MEXICO CITY, May 7 (Xinhua) — France World Cup winner Florian Thauvin has reached a deal to join Tigres UANL on a free transfer, the Mexican club said on Friday.

The 28-year-old is expected to begin training with his new teammates in July following the expiry of his contract with Marseille.

“Florian Thauvin, welcome to Tigres,” the Liga MX side posted on social media alongside a short video of the winger’s career highlights to date.

The move will reunite Thauvin with former Marseille teammate Andre-Pierre Gignac, who has scored 149 goals in 260 matches for Tigres since 2015.

Thauvin has been capped 10 times for France and played one match during the team’s triumphant 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign in Russia. His club career has also includes spells with Grenoble, Bastia and Newcastle United. Enditem