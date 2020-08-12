World Elephant Day 2020: Adorable Videos Of Baby Elephants That Went Viral

World Elephant Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 12 to honor the mammals and create awareness about the critical threats they are facing.

The day was co-founded by Canadian Patricia Sims and the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation of Thailand in 2012.

The official website of the celebration quoted Sims as saying, “World Elephant Day is a rallying call for people to support organizations that are working to stop the illegal poaching and trade of elephant ivory and other wildlife products, protect wild elephant habitat, and provide sanctuaries and alternative habitats for domestic elephants to live freely.”

On this day, we bring to you some of the videos of baby elephants that went viral on social media –

Baby elephant playing with bananas –

On Aug.11, Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Services posted an adorable video on Twitter in which a baby elephant is seen playing with some bananas. The calf kicks a banana branch and chases it. The elephant then falls down and runs to its mother.

“Preparing for tomorrow’s world elephant day,” the officer captioned the video. The clip was viewed over 42,000 times with people calling it “sweet.”

Orphan baby elephant drinking milk from feeding bottle –

In June, a video of a baby elephant drinking milk from a huge feeding bottle went viral on Twitter. In the video, shot at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya, the mammal can be seen running behind a keeper and drinking milk from a huge feeding bottle.

“Maktao is on a mission to get back quickly for one of two bottles of milk. Orphans at our Nursery sleep in stockades to offer warmth & protection during the night, and explore the protected forest by day with their Keepers,” the center captioned the video. The video went viral with people calling it the “cutest thing.”

Baby elephant guiding tortoise off-road –

In the video, which went viral last year, a baby elephant was seen guiding a tortoise off the road by nudging the reptile with its trunk.

Here are a few quotes about the mammals that are perceived as gentle giants, courtesy Wise Old Sayings –