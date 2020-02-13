World grows confident in China’s victory against novel coronavirus

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — A growing number of leaders from political parties around the world in recent days have spoken highly of China’s progress against the novel coronavirus and expressed confidence in a timely victory against the outbreak.

President of the Hungarian Workers’ Party Gyula Thurmer praised China for efficiently mobilizing its human and medical resources in a short period like no other country could, a demonstration of the strength of the socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Zinaida Greceanii, president of Moldova’s Party of Socialists, appreciated China’s efforts to timely inform the international community of the evolution of the epidemic, saying that tackling the epidemic is not a matter for one country but of all countries in today’s increasingly globalized world.

Moldova firmly supports China’s prevention and control measures and wishes for an early end to the battle against the epidemic, said Greceanii, also Moldova’s parliament president.

Jose de Venecia, chairman of the Standing Committee of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties, expressed support for China on behalf of 350 ruling parties, oppositions and independent parties from 52 Asian nations.

De Venecia, also former speaker of the House of Representatives of the Philippines, voiced confidence that under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government and people will definitely overcome the outbreak.

Chairman of the Nepal Workers and Peasants Party Narayan Man Bijukchhe said that under Xi’s leadership, the Chinese people have united as one and courageously faced up to challenges. Calling China’s response to the outbreak a rare success story regarding public health, which sends a positive message to the world, Bijukchhe said that he believes China will eventually contain the outbreak.

Tilvin Silva, general secretary of the People’s Liberation Front party of Sri Lanka, said it is admirable that China has made remarkable achievements in virus research, effective management and control as well as in timely responding to the outbreak.

Silva denounced those who have slammed China’s efforts to control the outbreak, adding that the Chinese government has the capability to defeat the epidemic at an early date.

Iskhak Masaliyev, president of the Party of Communists of Kyrgyzstan, said that the Chinese people have overcome various difficulties throughout their history and this time will be no different.

Solly Mapaila, first deputy general secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP), said the CPC and the Chinese government have displayed outstanding leadership in face of the epidemic under the leadership of Xi, which reflects the advantages of a socialist system. The SACP is proud of and stands with China, he said.

Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh, general secretary of the People’s Rally for Progress of Djibouti, said that the Chinese government has taken decisive and effective measures to curb the spread of the virus to other countries and regions, a move that safeguards global security, and that China’s efforts to combat the epidemic deserves worldwide admiration.

Ahmed Abdelaziz Mahmoud Sallam, special representative of the president of Egypt’s Syndicate of Journalists, said that China has demonstrated its major-country status in the fight against the epidemic. China has taken responsibility for its own people and the whole world, he said.

Fan Bo, president of the U.S.-China Partnerships organization, said that during this unprecedented epidemic, the CPC and the Chinese government have spared no efforts to cure the infected and safeguard the public, efforts that have deeply impressed the international community. The Chinese people have made enormous contributions to humanity in the fight against the epidemic, he added.