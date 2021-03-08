World Insights: China’s gov’t work report boosts confidence in global economic recovery, say experts

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) — China has made significant strategic achievements in epidemic prevention and control and became the only major economy with positive growth last year, experts have said, adding that the blueprint laid out in the government work report has brought new hope for the world’s economic recovery and boosted confidence in global development.

Attending the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress on Friday in Beijing, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang presented the government work report on behalf of the State Council to the legislature for deliberation.

Japanese economist Hidetoshi Tashiro said the Chinese government has adopted a long-term vision in formulating its development plans, especially in key areas, which is very admirable.

The “two sessions” held as scheduled in 2021 “are of great importance,” said Hussein Ismail, deputy editor-in-chief of the Arabic version of China Today magazine, adding that China is entering a new stage of development.

China aims to expand its gross domestic product (GDP) by over 6 percent in 2021, which shows “the determination and confidence of the Chinese government to promote sustained economic recovery to the world, and China will continue to boost the world economy,” said Tursunali Kuziev, a professor at Uzbek University of Journalism and Mass Communications.

“China is expressing confidence in its future and its ability to deliver improved economic outcomes for the Chinese people,” said Allan Behm, director of International and Security Affairs Program at The Australia Institute.

Wilson Lee Flores, a columnist for the English daily The Philippine Star, said that China’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19, its reviving economic growth and its commitment to greater openness and international cooperation are positive catalysts for global recovery. Enditem