World Insights: Global experts laud Xi’s keynote speech at BFA annual conference for upholding multilateralism

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2021 on Tuesday conveyed a clear call on all countries to uphold multilateralism and equality in an era of economic globalization, experts worldwide have said.

When delivering the speech via video, Xi said that the world needs consultation on an equal footing to create a future of shared benefits. He called on all countries in Asia and beyond to answer the “call of our times,” defeat the pandemic through solidarity, strengthen global governance, and keep pursuing a community with a shared future for mankind.

The Chinese president “has echoed the aspirations and expectations of the entire global population,” Sudheendra Kulkarni, former chairman of Mumbai-based think-tank Observer Research Foundation, told Xinhua.

“Much remains to be done to achieve universal security and common development,” he noted. “That said, there is no fundamental change in the trend toward a multi-polar world. Economic globalization is showing renewed resilience, and the call for upholding multilateralism and enhancing communication and coordination has grown stronger.”

He also stressed that Xi’s speech sent a note of optimism about the future, which is “sorely needed at a time when our world is facing an atmosphere of despair due to multiple problems, especially the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant slowdown in the economies of most countries.”

President Xi’s thoughts and policies “move around the peace and well-being of people around the world,” eyeing a safe and prosperous future for mankind, according to Khalid Rahman, director-general of the Institute of Policy Studies in Islamabad.

“Xi is urging to adopt justice for all, so that people of weak nations and regions can also have a better life,” he said, adding that he’s impressed with Xi’s remarks that world affairs should be handled through extensive consultation, and the future of the world should be decided by all countries working together.

Through his speech, President Xi urged international cooperation, open markets and non-interference in internal affairs, according to Kosala Wickramanayake, president of Sri Lanka’s International Business Council.

He mentioned that China’s Belt and Road Initiative is a great platform for developing countries to cooperate with the rest of the world and to improve their economic development.

Xi also said China will build a closer partnership for green development. In this regard, Sri Lanka can benefit from this with its new city development coming at Port City in Colombo, Wickramanayake noted. Enditem