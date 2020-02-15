World leaders show support for China’s fight against COVID-19

Chen Liying (L), a medical staff from east China’s Anhui Province, waits for patients with her colleague at the temporary hospital converted from Wuhan Sports Center in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, Feb. 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — A number of world leaders have expressed their sympathies to and support for China’s battle against the epidemic caused by novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro noted that China has adopted innovative measures to tackle the epidemic and has made enormous efforts to protect its people, which demonstrates the advantage of the Chinese system. He also expressed belief in China’s final victory.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during an interview with Xinhua at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Marcos Salgado)

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi said that China’s comprehensive and effective measures have not only protected its own people, but also foreign nationals, which fully displays a spirit of friendliness, kindheartedness, cooperation and coexistence.

President of Tanzania John Magufuli expressed appreciation for the Chinese government in taking swift and forceful measures, and for the Chinese people’s courage and resolution.

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte said the Chinese government and people have great courage and power, and he firmly believes that China will closely coordinate with the World Health Organization (WHO) to bring the epidemic under control.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives for the EU summer summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed appreciation for China’s resolute and decisive measures to control and prevent the COVID-19, saying that her country is willing to provide assistance to China to win the battle against the virus.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stressed that the international community must continue to cooperate at this difficult and uncertain time, adding that his country is always ready to provide assistance to China.

Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, speaking at the opening of the 33rd AU summit, extended sympathies to the Chinese people who are suffering from the COVID-19, and voiced full support for China’s fight against the epidemic.

Arab League (AL) Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the AL appreciates and supports China’s great efforts in combating the COVID-19, adding that it believes China is capable of surmounting the challenge.

Guyana, which holds the chair of the Group of 77 (G77), said the G77 fully supports the Chinese government’s huge efforts in battling COVID-19, stressing that the international community should address the epidemic together in the spirit of responsibility, transparency, unity and cooperation, and avoid discrimination, stigmatization and misinformation.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks at a press conference after the WHO emergency committee’s meeting on the novel coronavirus in China at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Qu)

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking at the opening of a global forum on the disease, paid tribute to the Chinese people, praising them for showing courage and patience at this extremely difficult time.

Vowing to stand together with the Chinese people, Tedros wished them early success and health.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Vladimir Norov said the Chinese government and people have taken decisive and effective measures to combat the epidemic, pledging that the leaders of the SCO countries firmly and unconditionally support China’s efforts.

In addition, support and sympathies has also been expressed by the Republic of the Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso, Namibian President Hage Geingob, President of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba, King Letsie III of Lesotho, President of Slovenia Borut Pahor, President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare, the executive director of the United Nations (UN) Population Fund, the chair of the UN Commission for Social Development, the president of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States, the executive secretary of the Southern African Development Community and the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. ■