World leaders show support for China’s fight against novel coronavirus epidemic

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — More state and government leaders and heads of global institutions have expressed their sympathy to China over the novel coronavirus outbreak and voiced support to the country’s fight against the epidemic.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India highly appreciates China’s effective measures to fight the epidemic, and is willing to provide support and assistance to China in the battle.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain fully supports the prevention and control efforts of the Chinese government, and is willing to work side by side with China and continue to provide assistance.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa extended sympathy to China and wished it an early victory in the battle against the epidemic.

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos extended deep condolences to the Chinese people and expressed the hope that China’s resolute measures and unremitting efforts will contain the epidemic in a rapid manner.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that under the strong leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, China will eventually contain and eliminate the epidemic.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that tremendous efforts made by the Chinese government to combat the epidemic have positively contributed to the global and regional public health security.

Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde expressed his appreciation of and firm support for China’s commitment and efforts to prevent and control the epidemic.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, praising and supporting China’s anti-epidemic measures, said that his country stands ready to provide China with any assistance within its capacity.

China has made great efforts against the outbreak, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, adding that the UN firmly supports the measures taken by the Chinese government and people to tackle the epidemic, and hopes that all countries work together to deal with the outbreak in a spirit of solidarity and cooperation.

President of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said that the resolve and resilience of the Chinese people are admirable, while expressing his confidence that under the strong leadership of Xi, China will defeat the epidemic soon.

China’s efforts to control the source of the virus and contain its spread have bought valuable time for the rest of the world, said World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, adding that without China’s efforts, the number of global cases would be much higher.

The global health agency firmly supports China’s efforts to prevent and control the epidemic, and will send a team of specialists to work with Chinese experts, the WHO chief added.

Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga, Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Moldova’s President Igor Dodon, Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, President of the Federated States of Micronesia David W. Panuelo, Samoan Head of State Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, Malian Prime Minister Boubou Cisse, Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Grenadian Prime Minister Keith Mitchell, foreign ministers of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Angola and Norway, as well as the head of the United Nations Development Program, the International Civil Aviation Organization Council president, director general of the UN Industrial Development Organization and other people in charge of various international and regional organizations also extended their support and sympathies.