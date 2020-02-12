World leaders speak positively of, support China’s efforts against coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — More leaders of foreign countries and heads of international organizations have recently expressed their support for China’s battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak and commended China’s measures in preventing and controlling the epidemic.

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni said that the Cambodian people feel the pains of the Chinese people and sincerely admire the response by the Chinese government.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that his country is fully confident of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s outstanding leadership and China’s victory in the battle against the epidemic.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that Brazil stands firmly with China, adding that his country will continue to open its door to China and stands ready to do its best to provide assistance and support.

Spanish King Felipe VI also expressed his appreciation to the Chinese government for its great efforts and practical measures in effectively preventing and controlling the epidemic, adding that the Spanish side stands ready to do its best to cooperate with the Chinese side and contribute to containing and combating the epidemic.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said he firmly believes that China will be able to control the epidemic through close cooperation with the international community.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that his country stands ready to give firm support and help to Chinese friends if China needs anything.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said that the Chilean side thanks the Chinese side for its great efforts, which demonstrates transparency, unity, efficiency and strong leadership, adding that public safety emergencies require concerted cooperation of the international community.

Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez said that China’s relevant measures will effectively protect the people of China and of other countries in the world from an even greater impact of the epidemic.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni spoke highly of China’s great efforts to prevent and control the epidemic, expressing the Ugandan people’s support for the Chinese people.

Liberian President George Weah said that the Liberian government and people always bear in mind the selfless help provided by China when the Ebola epidemic hit his country, expressing his confidence that the Chinese people will surely win the battle against the outbreak.

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe, Member of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s (BiH) Presidency Milorad Dodik, Surinamese President Desire Bouterse, Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Abdullah Abdullah, leader of the National Coalition of Afghanistan and government chief executive, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, and foreign ministers of Britain, Argentina, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, as well as president of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, director-general of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, executive director of the World Food Programme, and secretary-general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also expressed their sympathy and support.