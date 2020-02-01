World likely to have ANOTHER record-breaking hot year within the next half-decade, Met Office warns

The world is likely to have another record-breaking hot year within the next half-decade as global temperatures continue to climb, the Met Office has warned.

Experts predict global temperatures for the years from 2020–2024 to be around 1.91–2.92°F (1.06–1.62°C) above pre-industrial levels.

This means that the current record for the hottest year — set in 2016, with 2.09°F (1.16°C) of warming — will likely be exceeded.

Considered as a whole, the five-year period from 2020 to 2024 is also expected to be the hottest half-decade on record globally, with temperatures over the period predicted to be between 2.07–2.63°F (1.15–1.46°C) above pre-industrial levels.

In contrast, the average warming over the last five years — the current warmest half-decade on record — was 1.96°F (1.09°C), the Met Office said.

Rising global temperatures — as compared to the pre-industrial average between 1850 and 1900 — are consistent with continued high levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere warming the planet, experts added.

The Met Office forecast, which is based on computer models, also estimates that there is less than a one-in-10 chance that any of the next five years will breach the key threshold of 2.7°F (1.5°C) above pre-industrial levels.

The United Nation’s climate science body has warned of the dangers of allowing global warming of more than 2.7°F (1.5°C).

The majority of UN countries have committed — under the so-called Paris climate deal — to ‘pursue efforts’ to prevent temperatures rising by more than that amount.

Although there is less than a 10 per cent chance of the threshold being exceeded in the next five years, Met Office head of long-range prediction Adam Scaife said that such a transition is rapidly approaching.

‘Barring a large volcanic eruption, these predictions show that we are rapidly approaching the point where we will see temporary excursions of global temperature above the 1.5°C threshold,’ he said.

Volcanic eruptions can cool the atmosphere by creating sulphate aerosols that reflect more sunlight back into space.

Going over 2.7°F (1.5°C) in one individual year would not mean that the Paris Agreement would be breached, as scientists recommended curbing temperature rises to this level over the long term, said Met Office chief scientist Stephen Belcher.

However, he warned, ‘with our forecast showing a further warming trend, the window of opportunity continues to narrow.’

‘The latest five-year forecast suggests continued warming, consistent with sustained high levels of greenhouse gases,’ said Met Office fellow Doug Smith.

‘Uncertainties exist within the forecast, but most regions are expected to be warmer and forecast patterns suggest enhanced warming over land, especially northern parts of Europe, Asia and North America — extending the ongoing trend.’

The Met Office forecast also suggests that current relatively cool conditions in the north Atlantic are predicted to warm, potentially exacerbating warming over Europe.