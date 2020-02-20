World not adequately providing healthy life, climate for children’s future: report

GENEVA, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — The health and future of children and adolescents worldwide is under immediate threat from ecological degradation, climate change and exploitative marketing practices that push heavily-processed fast food and drinks, according to a latest report released by UN agencies and The Lancet medical journal on Wednesday.

No single country is adequately protecting children’s health, their environment and futures, said the report, titled “A Future for the World’s Children?”

The report was released by a commission of over 40 child and adolescent health experts from around the world that was convened by the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and The Lancet.

The report said that intensifying climate change due to excessive carbon emissions, which has been disproportionately from wealthier countries, are threatening the future of all children.

It included a new global index of 180 countries and regions, including measures of child survival and well-being, such as health, education, and nutrition; sustainability, with a proxy for greenhouse gas emissions; and equity, or income gaps.

The index showed that children in Norway, the Republic of Korea, and the Netherlands have the best chance at survival and well-being, while children in Central African Republic, Chad, Somalia, Niger and Mali face the worst odds.

Meanwhile, harmful commercial marketing are preying on children, whose exposure to commercial marketing of junk food and sugary beverages is associated with purchase of unhealthy foods and overweight and obesity.

The number of obese children and adolescents increased from 11 million in 1975 to 124 million in 2016, an 11-fold increase, with dire individual and societal costs, the report warned.

To protect children, the report called for a new global movement, including stopping CO2 emissions with the utmost urgency, placing children and adolescents at the center of our efforts to achieve sustainable development, directing new policies and investment towards child health and rights, adding children’s voices into policy decisions, and tightening national regulation of harmful commercial marketing.

“Countries need to overhaul their approach to child and adolescent health, to ensure that we not only look after our children today but protect the world they will inherit in the future,” said Helen Clark, former prime minister of New Zealand and co-chair of the commission.