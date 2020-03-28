World Now So Upturned That Piers Morgan Emerges as a Hero

Just when you think it can’t get any worse we are now expected to imagine that Piers Morgan perhaps isn’t all that bad, as the contrarian TV host has said he’ll pick up the bill for any NHS workers given a parking ticket during these troubled times.

The shame of it all is that even now many hospital car parks require people to pay to park, because of legacy air quality stuff and thing like NHS Trust and council budgets that we used to care about a fortnight ago. Even the very same people about to go in and brave death to save lives are getting fines for not paying to display; an injustice that even Morgan can see is wrong.

So he pledged this morning: “…to any health worker during the future of this crisis, how ever long it lasts, if any of you get a parking ticket, at a hospital where you’re working, I will pay it for you. I will pay it, and I will then go to the government, and have the battle, and you don’t get involved.” Here it is, if you can tolerate his face better now he’s rebranding as a goodie:

‘I will pay it [the fine] – and I will then go to the Government to have the battle.’@piersmorgan offers to pay the parking tickets of any NHS health worker who gets fined during the coronavirus crisis. pic.twitter.com/AO4oos0tlY

— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 25, 2020

Unfortunately for Morgan he’s such an entrenched unpopular national hate figure that many of your usual internet jokers are suggesting purposely dumping cars all over the place to run up massive fines and sending him the bill. Which, were we living under normal measures, would have been funny. Authorities will waive the fines anyway in the end though, right? Imagine taking an NHS employee to court for £60 right now. [Metro]