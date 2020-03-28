World Taekwondo supports decision to postpone Tokyo Olympics

SEOUL, March 25 (Xinhua) — World Taekwondo has expressed its full support for the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympic Games until 2021, according to a statement on its official website on Wednesday.

“World Taekwondo shares the IOC and Tokyo 2020’s commitment to safeguarding the health of all its stakeholders as its number one priority,” the statement read. “Postponing the Games to 2021 will allow for the remaining qualification tournaments to take place safely so that athletes are given a fair and equal opportunity to pursue their Olympic and Paralympic dreams.”

To date, three out of the five Taekwondo Continental Qualification Tournaments have finished safely and successfully. As a result, 68 percent of the available quota places have been allocated through Olympic and Paralympic rankings and qualifiers.

Remaining berths are due to be booked through the European and Asian Qualification Tournaments which have been postponed.

World Taekwondo underscored that they will work closely with the IOC and IPC to make the necessary adjustments following the decision of postponement, including assessing the process for the remaining qualification tournaments. Enditem