World winter sports family shows support for Team China amid coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Seven international winter sports associations expressed support and understanding for Team China in the fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic and said they would stick together for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games as ever.

China’s Winter Sport Management Center sent letters to the international winter sports associations regarding the national teams’ prevention and control measures for the moment and received positive responses from all sides.

“We are a family,” said Ivo Ferriani, President of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF), adding that he believes the situation “will be normalized soon”.

With the same sincere wish for China, Olle Dahlin, President of the International Biathlon Union (IBU), is looking forward to continuing the good cooperation as well.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President Rene Fasel expressed the wish to work hand in glove with China for Beijing 2022. Furthermore, he believes the IIHF will do their best to “build and preserve a positive legacy for Chinese ice hockey for the future.”

Josef Fendt, President of the International Luge Federation (FIL), expressed appreciation for China’s efforts on both epidemic prevention and international sports activities.

Besides expressing the appreciation, Jan Dijkema, President of the International Skating Union (ISU), also mentioned ISU published the guidelines on their official website towards this epidemic situation.

On behalf of the World Curling Federation (WCF), President Kate Caithness wrote in the letter that “everyone applauds the Chinese Health Authorities for the quick and efficient measures they have put in place to prevent the spread of this dreadful virus.”

“It is impressive to see the extensive and meticulous measures you are taking. The rest of the world can learn many things,” said Sarah Lewis, the Secretary-General of the International Ski Federation (FIS).