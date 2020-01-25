World’s hottest FIFA football agent and ex-Playboy model flaunts figure in Instagram post

Former FIFA agent Anamaria Prodan hopes to appear in Playboy magazine come her 50th birthday and has proved she”s still got it in a saucy Instagram post

Former Romanian FIFA agent and model Anamaria Prodan has shown she’s still got it even at 47 years old.

She shared a picture on Instagram flaunting her figure in fishnet stocking with little left to the imagination.

Prodan last posed for a Playboy photoshoot 12-years-ago but included the caption “No one can stop me” on her Instagram.

The picture certainly went down well with her mammoth amount of followers than well exceeds half a million.

Prodan has aspirations to appear in Playboy again when she celebrates her 50th birthday in three days time and is all for flaunting your assets.

She said: “I see nothing wrong with modelling for adult magazines and I would even let my daughter do it if they wanted to.”

The model once claimed that “all men” want her and she clearly felt in confident mood as she rocked a crown in her saucy shoot.

Professionally Prodan has had a hugely influence over football in her homeland and has been known as one of Romanian football’s most influential figures.

She helped broker the transfer of Nicolae Stanciu from Steaua Bucharest to Anderlecht for almost €10m – the most expensive Romanian export of all-time.

Adrian Mutu, who formerly played for Chelsea, Juventus and Fiorentina, was one of her clients during her days as an agent.

Prodan is currently married to Laurentiu Reghecampf, the manager of Steaua Bucharest, and in 2008 was named as President of FC Buftea who play in Romania’s second tier.

A year later she became the executive chairman of FC Snagov before taking up a similar role at FC Cluj University three years later.