World’s leading digital tech event CES wraps up first online-only edition in history

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — The 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world’s major tech show, wrapped up Thursday the first online-only edition in its history of more than 50 years, according to the U.S. Consumer Technology Association (CTA), organizer of the event.

Almost 2,000 companies worldwide unveiled their next-generation innovations at this year’s CES, the first-ever all-digital show in its over half-century history.

The online event featured product launches from startups to tech giants, keynotes from global industry leaders, live entertainment from Hollywood and more than 100 hours of conference programming.

Innovations and products at CES 2021 come from different fields of the tech industry, spanning from automotive to digital health, 5G, smart cities and beyond.

New trends at this year’s show focused on health and “home” with innovations that personalize work, health and entertainment at home, as well as advancements in transportation and mobility.

“The all-digital CES 2021 engaged the global tech community to experience innovation, make connections and conduct business,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the CTA.

“CES showed how the pandemic accelerated the arc of innovation and illustrated the resilience and innovative spirit of our industry. From the latest innovations for the home and entertainment, and advances in 5G, vehicle technology, AI and digital health, the technologies at CES 2021 will pave the way for a brighter tomorrow,” he said.

Among the nearly 2,000 companies launching products during the all-digital CES 2021, which kicked off on Monday, 210 are based in China, including 13 startups, according to Shapiro.

For more than 50 years, CES has been the global stage for tech innovation.

The first CES was held in 1967, with 250 exhibitors and 17,500 attendees in New York City. Since then, the CES has grown by more than 10-fold and now encompasses both traditional and non-traditional tech industries. Enditem