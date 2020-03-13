World’s most elite sex club cancels A-list orgy due to coronavirus fears

The world’s most elite sex club has cancelled a kinky party because of the coronavirus outbreak. A-list guests will have to postpone their orgy plans while fears are rife

Following COVID-19 fears, Snctm has cancelled one of its Los Angeles orgies.

The kinky party won’t be going ahead tomorrow – March 14 – and has been postponed in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

A-listers and socialites may also have to cancel plans in April.

A Sntcm spokesperson said: “Due to COVID-19 Snctm’s LA Masquerade has been postponed until further notice.

“We will make our determination regarding the April NYC Masquerade in the coming weeks.”

It’s no surprise that Snctm bosses are considering cancelling future events.

The sexy soirees often see masked strangers getting close – and it’s not uncommon to spot groups of guests getting very intimate together.

Previously, a club spokesperson told Daily Star Online that guests are encouraged to “enjoy each others’ company”.

This can involve fulfilling their sexual fantasies and desires, from orgies to swinging and partner swapping.

Snctm is also likely to have cancelled an event due to the calibre of guests it welcomes through its doors.

The sex club keeps its parties as “elite” as possible by denying entry to those who aren’t rich, famous or highly attractive.

As annual membership costs £60,000, bosses make sure revellers are well looked after.

They want to keep influential members happy, so precautions are necessary.

Last year, club owners told Daily Star Online: “Snctm is known as the most elite sex club in the world because of the unique nature of our attendees and the quality of our events.

“We are extremely selective in the guests we approve to attend.

“Our average member is very high net worth, a prominent person in their industry, and aligned with our ethos of the sexual libertine.

“We cater to guests with extremely refined tastes and therefore we ensure that every element of our soirees are of the highest calibre.”