World’s richest cat Choupette stars in new Instagram album

Karl Lagerfeld’s heiress cat dubbed the richest kitty in the world is now starring in new Instagram photos.

The photographers were snapped by the Chanel fashion designer himself, prior to his death last year.

Many of them were taken as the cat observed the designer while he sketched.

Caroline Lebar, head of communications for the Karl Lagerfeld brand in Paris, said the feline came to her office recently and they took photos which will appear on Karl’s Instagram feed every month.

‘She is a famous cat,’ Caroline told The Times.

‘She has an agent because she has a lot of requests. So far she hasn’t done anything because they are ultra-selective.’

According to German friend Gerhard Steidl, the iconic designer would take as many as 50 snaps of Choupette per day.

She reportedly used to eat sitting opposite him in his Paris apartment on the Quai Voltaire.

The beloved cat – who Lagerfeld famously said he would marry – is understood to have inherited part of his £150million fortune following his death from pancreatic cancer in February 2019.

The feline was Lagerfeld’s great love, flying with him on private jets, adorned in diamond necklaces and raking in millions as a ‘model’.

Originally belonging to French model Baptiste Giabiconi, Lagerfeld ‘met’ Choupette while house sitting for him in 2011.

After two weeks, Lagerfeld simply told Giabiconi: ‘I’m sorry but Choupette is mine,’ and would later joke that he abducted her before turning her into an international model.

From the moment the creative director was gifted Choupette, her life was changed forever.

Choupette began her modelling career in August 2012, posing in the arms of French supermodel Laetitia Casta by the Eiffel Tower.

The cat has since been used in numerous advertising campaigns, including for Opel cars and various make-up ranges.

A whole collection titled ‘Choupette in Love’ was launched in honour of the feline and a Chanel range was inspired by the cat’s eyes.

The stunning cat, which has a silky white coat and deep blue eyes, has nearly 128,000 Instagram followers.