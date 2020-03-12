Worms is coming back to destroy all your friendships with a brand new game in 2020

Team17 is cooking up a new Worms game from the looks of it and it could be released later this year!

Details are thin on the ground but it looks like Team17 have a new Worms game in the works.

A new video was just posted to the companies Twitter account and the account for the Worms brand.

Whilst we don’t get any new footage or even details about what they have planned, there is a small message which reads:

“INCOMING! Get ready for Worms like you’ve never played before! Things are getting real in 2020 – more details coming soon…”

Despite saying, well, almost nothing, the response has gone down fairly well with fans of the series online. Maybe because they’ve been starved of new Worms for going on four years.

The last Worms release, ‘Worms W.M.D’, was released back in 2016 to okay reviews but ever since the series has taken a bit of a backseat whilst Team17 worked on some new properties for a couple of years.

As someone who spent HOURS, literal hours, playing 2D Worms many years ago, we hope that whatever the new project can return the turn-based tactical (comedy) warfare game back to its very best.

We’d even be happy with a low key 2D Switch port to be quite honest.

Something tells us this won’t be the game to truly break the back of next-gen consoles though. Or will it, now that would be a story.

Whatever it is, we’ll likely learn more later this year so stay tuned for more info as it becomes available.