Worrying coronavirus spike in Brit expat enclave Malaga with 893 new infections in Spain’s Andalucia region

BRIT expat enclave Malaga is seeing fresh outbreaks of coronavirus as cases continue to rise across southern Spain.

Figures released on Thursday show 893 new cases and 14 new outbreaks in the Andalucia region, many of them in Spain’s biggest tourist hotspots.

⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

Following a peak of over 8,000 daily cases in April, Spain had some success containing the virus throughout May and June, but has seen cases begin to rise again in recent weeks.

It is currently seeing around 3,000 new cases every day, although the daily death toll remains low.

The majority of the new cases are currently concentrated in Andalucia, where 893 cases were recorded yesterday.

In the past 24 hours, eight new outbreaks were detected in Malaga, while three have also been confirmed in Sevilla, two in Cadiz, and one in Granada.

In Huevla, the number of cases recorded yesterday was 316, the city’s biggest single-day rise since April.

The new figures bring the number of active outbreaks across the region to 86.

The regional health ministry said that 25 people had been hospitalised following the latest spikes.

The rise has prompted authorities in a number of areas around the country to reintroduce restrictions on movement.

In Barcelona and other parts of the northeastern Catalonia region, residents were asked only to leave their homes for essential activities, though the measures are now being eased.

Health officials in the Balearic Islands this week confirmed record daily rises in cases, with 111 people diagnosed on Thursday and 128 on Tuesday.

There are also reports that the infection rate on the Islands is now higher than in the rest of Spain, when previously it had been consistently lower.

On July 25, the rise led the British government to put in place a mandatory quarantine on anyone entering the UK from anywhere in Spain.

The move came just weeks after British tourists began returning to Spain following a decision by the country to reopen its borders.

The government continues to advise against all but essential travel to Spain, including to the Balearic and Canary Islands.

Speaking last week, Mauricio Carballeda, president of the Palmanova-Magaluf Hotel Association, confirmed that less than a third of the hotels in Magaluf and the neighbouring resort of Palmanova will open in August.

Numerous hotels are also expected to close permanently because of the financial impact of the pandemic.