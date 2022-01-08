Would you be able to make the cut given the very specific height and weight requirements for cabin crew?

Would you make the cut based on the very specific height and weight requirements for cabin crew?

BECOMING a member of the cabin crew entails more than just hard work and completing the required training.

Cabin crew applicants must also meet certain height and weight requirements, as well as pass the’reach test.’

Cabin crew must be able to reach the overhead lockers and fit into the plane seats.

All airlines have similar height and weight restrictions, though some do differ slightly.

You must be between 5ft 2″ and 6ft 2″ in height to work as cabin crew for Ryanair.

The same is true for British Airways cabin crew applicants.

Candidates must be between the heights of 5ft 2″ and 6ft 3″ to fly with EasyJet.

Cabin crew must also be able to fit into an aircraft jump seat harness that measures 106cm across the lap and 157cm from shoulder to waist in order to work on easyJet flights.

While there is no minimum weight requirement for cabin crew, one flight attendant revealed that employees must be able to fit into a plane seat with the adjustable seatbelt on.

“Did you know that in order to be cabin crew, you have to meet a certain weight?” said @cabin_crew_guide in a Tiktok video.

“You must be able to sit in the harness chair while wearing the seatbelt.”

She went on to say that cabin crew members must also pass the reach test.

Staff members must be able to reach this height without wearing shoes and on tiptoes.

“Did you know that in order to be cabin crew, you have to pass a reach test?” she asked.

“You’ll be measured to see if you can stand barefooted at 212cm (6ft 9″), which can also be done on tiptoes.”

Cabin crew members must be able to reach 201cm (6ft 5″) for British Airways, and 210cm (6ft 8″) for Wizz Air.

In addition, all airlines demand that cabin crew members be able to swim.

