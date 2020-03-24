Would you like to sing? Police serenade blocked Mallorcans

MADRID, March 23 (Reuters). On the Spanish island of Mallorca, the police have turned to singing to cheer up residents who have been locked in their homes by a government-issued corona virus lock.

The footage on social media shows two patrol cars driving down a narrow street in the city of Algaida, lights flashing, and sirens howling before pulling up to let the inmates run onto the street.

“Would you like to sing?” one of the officers screams with the guitar in his hand before breaking out into a spirited reproduction of the Catalan children’s song “Joan Petit Quan Balla”.

While his colleagues are spinning and clapping, the residents come to their balconies to attend the celebrations, panting and cheering.

The sight of the police serenading from the ground and going viral in Spain and beyond reflects the balcony concerts that have taken place in Italian and Spanish cities since both countries restricted freedom of movement to keep their citizens together within.

With only 400 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday, the Balearic Islands are one of the least affected regions in Spain. Action against international travel and widespread flight cancellations will, however, put a heavy burden on the tourism-dependent economy.

As the song approaches a final crescendo, the singer thanks his audience and leaves him with a final message of encouragement: “Stay strong.” (Reporting by Nathan Allen; editing by Giles Elgood)